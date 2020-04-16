borkena

April 16, 2020

Ethiopia’s confirmed Coronavirus case grew by seven on Thursday after 401 people were tested for the disease over the past twenty-four hours, the Ministry of Health reported.

One of the latest patients is identified as a 14 years old girl with no travel history. The government said that it is working to establish the circumstances under which she was infected and trace people she was exposed too. The update from the Ministry of Health unspecified if her parents or relatives are quarantined.

The rest of the newly confirmed individuals did have a travel history—two patients to the United States of America, one patient to Germany, two patients to Sweden and one patient to Japan, according to a report by the Ministry of Health. They were in quarantine for two weeks after arrival in the country, as required by the new regulation. Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to over 90 countries across the world.

Although the land borders to six neighboring countries are closed as a prevention measure against the spread of Coronavirus disease, the Ethiopian government did not ban passenger flights coming to the country.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 92. As reported on Wednesday, 15 patients have recovered, and three patients have died from it. Seventy-two patients are still in COVID 19 treatment center, and no patient is in the Intensive Care Unit.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his wife, Zinash Tayachew, visited Coronavirus patients treatment center in the northern outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa.

So far, a total of 5389 suspected cases of COVID 19 are tested in the country. About eight testing centers have been organized across the country.







