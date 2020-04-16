12 Chinese doctors arrive in Ethiopia to help fight against COVID 19

Chinese doctors upon arrival at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, on April 16, 2020. Photo credit : EBC

borkena

April 16, 2020

China sent 12 medical doctors to Ethiopia to help fight against the spread of Coronavirus disease.

The doctors arrived at Bole International Airport on Thursday on board a huge Air China plane. Ethiopia’s Minister for Health, Lia Tadesse, greeted the Chinese doctors upon arrival at Bole.

According to state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), they will be sharing their experience from China’s COVID 19 prevention, and provide technical advice for health institutions in the country.

China has also sent doctors to other African countries for the same reason.







