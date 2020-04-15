Getachew Reda unwell, says Andafta media

borkena

April 15, 2020

Getachew Reda was one of the most powerful man in the post-Meles TPLF led Ethiopia. Circumstances changed in April 2018 as an alleged “reformist” group within the ruling coalition introduced a series of reform measures. The process resulted in marginalization of what was once the most powerful political actor in the ruling coalition, TPLF.

As TPLF leaders resisted the reform movement that transformed the ruling coalition into a single unified party (Prosperity Party), its leaders had to retreat to Tigray where they claim to have support base. Getachew Reda is one of the TPLF leaders who have confined themselves to Mekele.

Andafta Media claims that he is now going through a mental challenge. Take a listen to the reportage below (in Amharic)

Video : embedded from Andafta media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the audio file







