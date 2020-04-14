PM Abiy, Secretary Pompeo Reaffirm Commitment to Combat COVID-19

Abiy Ahmed (middle), Mike Pompeo (right) and Mike Raynor (left). Photo credit : OPM

MFAE

April 14, 2020

Prime Minster Dr. Abiy Ahmed on Monday spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone about the COVID-19 response and regional issues.

“Food security will be a key challenge for sub-Saharan Africa as the continent grapples with the economic impact of the virus,” tweeted the Premier, adding, “We discussed on applying collective leadership to minimize adverse effects.”

According to a statement issued by the U.S. State Department, Secretary Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Abiy and the Ethiopian Airlines for their continued support to provide flights to American citizens stranded overseas by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the importance of the U.S.-Ethiopian bilateral relationship and stressed the need for continued collaboration on key regional issues, the statement added.







