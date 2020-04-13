The late Temesgen Zewde

borkena

April 13, 2020

Temesgen Zewde passed away in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday, it was learned.

Temesgen was a member of the Ethiopian parliament for two terms (ten years) between 2005 and 2010 as a member of Coalition for Unity and Democratic Party.

An economist by profession, he lived in the United States for 22 years before he returned to his country to serve as his country as a member of the opposition.

At a time when political pundits considered the Ethiopian Parliament as a “rubber stamp” symbolizing the height of repression in the country, he stood his ground as a member of the opposition party challenging the policies of the late Meles Zenawi.

Too many Ethiopians remember the confrontation between Meles Zenawi and Tesgen Zewude as the former was trying to ridicule the latter’s remark about fiscal policy. The then speaker of the house, Teshome Toga, who is currently Ethiopian Ambassador to China, had to interrupt Temesgen Zewde’s speech. ( Watch embedded YouTube video below )

State Media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), reported on Monday that the House of People’s Representative expressed condolence.

He is survived by two children and his wife.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena