Restu Yirdaw, Head of SNNPR speaking to journalists

April 13, 2020

Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s Region (SNNPR) launched a laboratory in Hawassa, the seat of SNNPR, for coronavirus testing, Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported on Monday.

It will serve not only for residents in the region but also for nearby Somali and Oromo community members, Restu Yirdaw, who is head of the region, is cited as saying.

The test center can test up to 96 samples per day. Staff needed to the center are trained in collaboration with the Federal Public Health Institute, as reported by ENA. It means that the region will no longer send samples for tests to Addis Ababa.

The region is also working on launching two more laboratories in Arba Minch and Sodo.

Most of the regional states have launched COVID 19 testing laboratories over the past week or so. Some provincial states, like Oromo regional state and Tigray regional state, have started house-to-house screening in a bid to strengthen the prevention strategy.

By April 13, 2020, the total number of people whose samples are tested for the virus in the country is only 4110







