Ethiopian government considering life insurance for physicians treating COVID 19

Lia Tadesse, Ethiopia’s Minister for Health. Photo credit : EBC

borkena

April 12, 2020

The Ethiopian government is working on buying life insurance for health workers treating COVID 19 patients.

Lia Tadesse, the Ministry for health, said on Sunday during live video message that the Ministry is arranging with Ethiopian Insurance Corporation, as reported by state media. However, the amount of coverage is unspecified. It is also unclear as to when the insurance becomes active. borkena has reached out to the Ministry of Health via email, and we will update readers as soon as we get a response.

The Ministry is also working to make arrangements for residential homes for physicians and health professionals, and transportation services, as reported by state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), on Sunday.







