Ethiopia COVID 19 update April 12: two more cases confirmed

Most of the confirmed COVID 19 patients in Ethiopia had travel history to Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Graphic : MoH

borkena

April 12, 2020

Over 286 individuals were tested for COVID 19 virus over the last 24 hours in the capital Addis Ababa, and two individuals have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

Both new patients are Ethiopians and females with travel history. One of the patients is 24 years old and came to Ethiopia from Dubai. The other one is 35 years old and came from Turkey.

And they were both staying the mandatory two weeks quarantine for travelers, according to information from the Ministry of Health,

As of April 12, 2020, Ethiopia tested 3, 863 tests, and the total number of COVID 19 patients in the country has reached 71 on April 12.

Fifty-six patients are still getting treatment in the designated COVID 19 hospital in the capital Addis Ababa. No patient is in the intensive care unit at this writing, as reported by Lia Tadesse, the Minister for Health.

Three patients have died from the disease so far. And ten patients have entirely recovered.

This week, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency to enforce COVID 19 preventive measures by suspending restriction on human rights for the next five months. Social distancing and Staying home measures, among others, proved to be challenging to implement in the country.

In Africa. So far, well over 12, 700 people are infected with the virus, and over 600 people have died from it.

The global COVID 19 update indicates that the total number of COVID 19 infections is over 1.8 million ( including death and recovery). The number of deaths is over 113, 000 as of April 12, 2020.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena