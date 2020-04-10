Ethiopia: Police seized illegal firearms hoarded in small shoe repair store

Seized firearms. Source : EBC

April 10, 2020

Addis Ababa Police Commission disclosed on Friday that it had seized illegal firearms hoarded in a small shore repair store in Addis Ketema sub-city in the capital.

According to Addis Ababa Police, and as reported by state media – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), it has seized one machinegun and seven AK-47 rifles.

Two suspects whose names are undisclosed are in custody and appeared in court.

Commander Getaneh Bekele, Crime and Traffic Accident Investigation Division Head, is cited as saying that an investigation is underway to determine the origin and purpose of the illegal firearm.







