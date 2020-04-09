Tigray regional state extended COVID 19 emergency measures

COVID 19 prevention measures that are introduced in Tigray region, north Ethiopia, will remain in place for three more months

April 9, 2020

Tigray regional state council had an emergency meeting on Thursday regarding measures that the region has been taking in the face of COVID 19.

In observance of a social distancing measure, the meeting was organized over live video conferencing from Mekelle, according to state media Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

The council has passed a decision to extend emergency measures declared on March 26, 2020, for a period of three months.

Back then, the regional state suspended movements to and from urban centers and countryside – a decision that triggered concern for those who do not have essential household supplies, including food.

Large gatherings, whether it is a sporting, a religious, or cultural event, are banned, and market centers closed. Likewise, recreational places, including bars, night clubs, and khat places are not allowed to operate as of March 26, 2020.

Public servants in the region who are nursing mothers, who are near retirement age and those with health issues are allowed to work from home until further notice.

It means that all the above prevention measures, among other measures, will be in place for the next three months.

Members of the region’s council unanimously voted in favor of extending the emergency measures.

On Tuesday this week, Tigray regional state pardoned more than 1600 convicts from various prison facilities in the region as part of a prevention measure against Coronavirus disease.

The region has launched COVID 19 testing center, as reported by state-affiliated media this week.

So far, a total of 56 COVID patients have been reported in Ethiopia. Some of them are from the Amhara and Oromo regions of Ethiopia.







