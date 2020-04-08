Rotary Ethiopia Donates Protective Equipment and Supplies to Mekedonia for the Elderly and Mentally Disabled

Rotary Ethiopia

Press Release

April 6, 2020

Addis Ababa: Rotary in Ethiopia in collaboration with The Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Peace and World Health Organization has donated portable handwashing systems, liquid soaps, sanitizers, gloves, facemasks, and posters that provide information about COVID-19 worth 75,000 Birr to Mekedonia, Home for the Elderly and Mentally Disabled.

The enormity of the challenges that must be tackled to combat the COVID-19 is requiring better organization, effective designing of our interventions and systemic approach to solutions, among others. The need for coordination with the target beneficiaries and national and global endeavors is of paramount importance to make deliveries relevant, quick, impactful and sustainable.

Rotary in Ethiopia along with its partners will continue to support the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia’s efforts to combat this pandemic as long as it takes. These endeavors are also part of Rotary’s long-standing commitment and dedication to serve our communities.

Mekedonia Homes is an organization focused on helping the elderly and those with mental disabilities, by providing basic amenities and services such as food, clothes, shelter, hygiene, medical, educational and other requisites to the residents in the center.

Rotary is a non-political, non-religious and not-for-profit worldwide network of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian services, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations and promotes goodwill and peace in the world under its moto of “Service above self”. It was established in 1905 and now operates in more than 220 countries organized in above 35,000 clubs with more than 1.2 million Rotarian members across the globe.

Rotary in Ethiopia has been serving the communities since 1955. Currently there are 21 Rotary clubs in the country. These clubs have daughter Rotaract clubs with members between the age of 18 – 30 and interact clubs with members between ages of 12 to 18. At the moment, there are 15 Rotaract clubs and 20 Interact clubs in the country. With nearly 2000 members across these groups of volunteers, the Rotary movement is expanding fast all over the country with new clubs establishing such as the Rotary Club of Goba, in Bale zone, the Rotary club of Qarsa in Arsi Zone and the Rotary club of Asella in Arsi zone of the Oromia regional state and the Rotary Club of Lalibela in the Amhara regional state all chartered within the last four months. More clubs are under formation in all the regions of the country with lofty plans of expanding volunteerism, goodwill and high ethical standards among the youth and adults all over the country.







