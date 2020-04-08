Quarantine in Ethiopia-How is it understood?What is the practice like in the current situation?

borkena

April 8, 2020

COVID 19 has clearly become a public health emergency in Ethiopia. So far 55 persons have tested positive for the virus and two have died from it.

On Wednesday, the Federal government issued state of emergency. Social distancing and staying at home have proved to be challenging prevention measures to implement in the country.

How is quarantine understood and practiced in Ethiopia? Dereje Haile had interview with relevant authorities. Watch.

