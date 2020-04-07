Ethiopia’s richest man Samuel Tafesse reveals his life, watch interview

borkena

Samuel Tafesse, owner of Sunshine Construction, is arguably one of Ethiopia’s richest man, a billionaire who employees several thousands of people. He is said to be the second richest man in the country next to Saudi born billionaire, Mohammed al Amoudi.

Sunshine Construction, one of his major business, is said to have an annual revenue of over $100 million, and employees over 2000 people.

He was a poor family in the capital Addis Ababa. Now in his early sixties, how did he manage to be a billionaire? What is his lifestyle like? He revealed it in an interview with JTV Ethiopia. Watch videos below.







