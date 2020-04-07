Ethiopia national prayer brought leaders of various religions together

borkena

Ethiopia has launched on Monday a month-long prayer across the country as COVID 19 pandemic is threatening the country. The event brought leaders of various religions in the country together to pray for protection in the face of the pandemic disease that is affecting the world.

It is organized by Ethiopian Religious Council, which draws its membership from Ethiopian Church, Islamic faith, Catholics and protestants.

The solemn ceremony which lasted well over an hour was started with requests of forgiveness from religious leaders. And the the president, Sahle-Work Zewde made a brief speech in which she asked Ethiopian religious leaders to exploit their influence in the society to bring about changes essential to Ethiopia’s development.

A closing prayer and remark by Haji Mufti Endris, a very revered figure in the country, got Ethiopians in social media talking. He said that Churches and Mosques are closed for the first time in history , and that tells how God is not happy with us, he said. We rejected God and indulged in Homosexuality, and now we are facing a disease that does not have medicine. “With the will of God, this will pass and medicine will be discovered,” be said but if we continue to rebel, “more devastating disease will be upon us.”

“We need to clean our hearts and avoid sin,” was one of his key messages.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from video







