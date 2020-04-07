COVID 19: Ethiopian PM had a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin

PM Abiy Ahmed

borkena

April 7, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that he had a phone conversation on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ways of strengthening the ties between the two countries regarding the response to COVID 19.

“I spoke with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, earlier today to discuss strengthened relations between #Ethiopia & #Russia in addressing the #COVID19 crisis. I’m particularly pleased that President Putin champions coordinated support from the #IMF, #WorldBank, and #G20 for the African continent as we work to withstand economic shocks,” PM Abiy Ahmed wrote on his personal Facebook page.

Last week, the World Bank announced over 82 million dollars, in the form of loan and donation, to help Ethiopia strengthen the response to COVID 19. The World Bank has announced $160 billion support over 15 months to support low-income countries in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seeking $150 billion support from G-20 for Africa to recover from an economic crisis triggered by the Coronavirus health emergency. Last week, he participated in a virtual summit with African leaders regarding the response to COVID 19 in the continent.

He said that President Putin is a champion of coordinated support from G-20 members and multilateral financial institutions to help Africa respond to economic slowdown due to the pandemic.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena