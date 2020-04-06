Egypt will not succeed with military action on Ethiopia

borkena

April 6, 2020

General Bacha Debele,who served as one of the top military generals during EPRDF regime, and General Assefa Aferom who served in the army since the time of the Imperial government of Ethiopia and Derg government, sat for interview with Nahoo TV to discuss Coronavirus situation in the country and the stalemate with Egypt.

With regard to Egypt’s intention to entirely control the Nile river at the expense of Ethiopia and other riparian countries, General Bacha spoke about Ethiopia’s military posture without leaking any details. He says Egypt will not succeed if it swings to military action. Watch part 3 and part 4 of the interviews from the videos below. Links to the first two interview is provided after the videos.







Part I

Part II

