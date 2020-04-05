Ethiopian religious council declares a one-month prayer program

Ethiopian religious council has organized a ceremony on Monday to kick off the month long prayer across Ethiopia

Ethiopian Religious Council leaders during the press conference. photo credit : FBC

borkena

April 5, 2020

Ethiopian Religious Council declares a month-long national prayer as the Coronavirus epidemic started to take away lives in the country.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced that two patients have died from COVID 19 in the capital Addis Ababa. The same day five more people tested positive for the disease rising the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases to 43.

Ethiopian Religious Council, which draws membership from various religions in the country, said on Sunday that the prayer program will start on April 6 and is in effect in all parts of the country.

Unlike the case in the past, the prayers will be from home. Worshipers do not have to go to church or mosque for reasons related to measures adopted to prevent the spread of the disease.

The prayer programs will be ceremoniously launched from three undisclosed locations, which will be televised, according to a report by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC).

Senior government organizations and youth groups are said to take part in the launching ceremony of the prayer organized by the Ethiopian Religious Council.

Religious leaders will continue to lead prayers for the next thirty days, and it will be televised live. The TV channels are undisclosed at this writing.

Ethiopian Orthodox Church and Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Council announced this week that worshipers should avoid going to church and mosques, respectively, and pray from home.







