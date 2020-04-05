Ethiopia confirmed five more COVID patients from 59 individuals tested over the past 24 hours. First death from Coronaviurs is reported. In the Diaspora, several Ethiopians have died in the US and Europe.

borkena

April 5, 2020

A sixty years old woman has become the first confirmed case of death from Coronavirus in Ethiopia. She was admitted to Eka Kotebe hospital and was in the intensive care unit.

“It is my deepest regret to announce the first death of a patient from #COVID19 in Ethiopia. The patient who was in critical condition after being admitted to Eka Kotebe hospital was in ICU care, and strict medical follow up. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones,” said Lia Tadesse, who is Ethiopia’s Minister for Health.

Expressing his condolence to the family and friends of the deceased, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on Ethiopians in a twitter message, not to panic about the disease. Instead, he advised people to adhere to the prevention guidelines.

The Ministry of Health, on its part, called on People to practice washing hands frequently, social distancing, and avoid gatherings to prevent the disease. The Ministry has announced an information line which could be accessed by calling 8335 or 952 or phone number 0118276796 for those who need more information about the disease or report illness.

The woman who died on Sunday was in ICU for six days, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

On Saturday, the Ministry reported that an 85 years old man recovered from COVID 19.

The Ethiopian government has a mandatory testing policy for people who have directly or indirectly exposed to COVID 19 patients.

The number of COVID 19 patients in the country has reached 43 on Sunday. Ethiopian Public Health Institute disclosed that five more people tested positive for COVID 19 test. According to State media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), two of the patients are Ethiopians, two Eritreans, and 1 Libyan. The institute tested 59 individuals over the past 24 hours.

One patient is in an Intensive Care Unit. Four patients have reportedly recovered from it.

The Federal government and regional states have introduced several measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Ethiopian religious council said on Sunday that a nationwide prayer would be in effect for the coming one month as the country is facing a threat from the COVID 19 pandemic. The council is composed of Ethiopian Church, Ethiopian Muslims, Protestants, and Catholics.

Meanwhile, South Sudan reported the first COVID 19 patient and has become the latest country to report confirmed cases. The patient is said to be a 29 years old woman who arrived from Ethiopia.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena