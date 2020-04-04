Sebhat Nega trashes “Tigray secessionists” as “banda”

borkena
April 4, 2020

In an interview with Awramba Times in late February, former top TPLF man Sebhat Nega says that those who are advocating for Tigray secession are “banda” ( a meaning close to “collaborators” or even mercenary)

He seems to be a military challenge for the idea and argues that the struggle should focus on giving life to the “constitution” which legalizes the secession.

Watch his interview below ( in Amharic)



Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.