April 4, 2020

In an interview with Awramba Times in late February, former top TPLF man Sebhat Nega says that those who are advocating for Tigray secession are “banda” ( a meaning close to “collaborators” or even mercenary)

He seems to be a military challenge for the idea and argues that the struggle should focus on giving life to the “constitution” which legalizes the secession.

Watch his interview below ( in Amharic)







