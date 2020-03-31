Seyoum Mesfin talks about the border war, Eritrea’s plan for a new war

The cause for the war with Eritrea was economic, not border, says Seyoum Mesfin

borkena

March 31, 2020

In the first part of the interview with EthioForum, Seyoum Mesfin talked about Ethiopian Dam and the assassination of Semegnew Bekele

In the next part of the interview, he talked Ethio-Eritrean border war. He says it was not a border war or a war because of personal feuds of Ethiopian and TPLF leaders. He sees economic reasons as the main factors. He also says that Eritrea is plotting with Prosperity Party to open war.

Watch his interview below.







Video : embedded from Ethioforum YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

