Moussa Faki Mahamat. Source : DW Amharic

borkena

March 29, 2020

On May 27, African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, announced that he has isolated himself one of his collaborators, in his words, tested positive for COVID 19.

On Saturday, he said that his test result turned out to be negative. But he will continue to isolate himself the next two weeks. He tweeted :

“My #COVID19 test results came back negative. I will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days as recommended. Our colleague is in a stable condition+we pray for their full recovery. Thank you for all your prayers. Let us remain mobilised as Africa’s fight has only just begun.”

This week, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health said that a man who is a Mauritius national who came to Ethiopia from Congo Brazzaville tested positive for COVID 19, but the statement did not confirm if the person works for African Union Commission.







