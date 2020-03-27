African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahama in Quarantine

Moussa Faki Mahama practicing social distancing. Photo : from twitter page of Moussa Faki Mahama

borkena

March 27, 2020

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahama, confirmed on Friday that he is under quarantine. He confirmed that one of his collaborators in his Office has tested positive for COVID 19.

He mentioned that his colleagues in the Office (unspecified number) are also in isolation.

He tweeted :

“I can confirm that one of my collaborators in my Office at the @_AfricanUnion

Commission has tested postive for #COVID19. The staff member is in a stable condition. As a precautionary measury, I am under quarantine as are some other collaborators in my Office. #StaySafeStayHome”

The African Union Commission headquarters is in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

On Friday, Ethiopia confirmed four more cases of COVID patients in the country. That makes the total number of patients sixteen.

According to state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), two of the new cases have recent travel history. They entered the country from Congo Brazzaville and Israel. The third patient did not have a travel history but had contact with a foreign national who came to the country. And the fourth patient did not have a travel history or exposure to persons who entered the country recently.







