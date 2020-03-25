Commercial flights ban is imposed after three more COVID patients are confirmed in Eritrea

Eritrea confirmed on Wednesday that three more COVID patients are confirmed in the country. All the patients are Eritrean nationals who arrived in Asmara from Dubai on Saturday, March 21, 2020. All the patients are reportedly in a stable condition.

Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister for Information, said, “The passengers who were on the same flight with the patients and all those who came in physical contact with them have been quarantined. All the patients are receiving necessary treatment and remain in satisfactory condition”

Eritrea’s first confirmed case was a 39 years old Eritrean national who arrived in the country from Norway. The total number of COVID cases in the country is now 4.

On Monday, Eritrea announced that social gatherings of more than ten people are strictly banned, whether it is a cultural, social, or religious gathering.

Today, Eritrea declared that commercial flights to and from Eritrea are not allowed starting March 25, 2020.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information, the ban on commercial flights will remain in place for two weeks until further notice.







