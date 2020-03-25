Documentary about two containers of firearms seized in Ethiopia

borkena

March 25, 2020

On March 9, 2020, it was reported that two containers of firearms that originated from Turkey was seized in Ethiopia.

State-owned media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) has produced a documentary regarding the intelligence operation that led to the seizure of the firearm. Watch it below.

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena