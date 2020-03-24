Working from home is something new to Ethiopia, if not never tired before. It is not even clear if it is doable for a number of reasons. But The COVID 19 threat has made it the better option

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meeting with his Cabinet Ministers. Photo credit : Office of Prime Minister.

borkena

March 19, 2020

Ethiopia continues to introduce new measures to fight transmission of COVID 19. The Federal Government has announced that all workers are to work from home until further notice.

Meeting of the Council of Ministers met on Tuesday, discussed the social, political, and economic impacts of the COVID 19 epidemic.

As per decision from the meeting, all Federal government employees will work from home starting March 25, 2020, until further notice.

Regional governments are expected to take similar measures.

E-governance service delivery is not six months old in the country, and all aspects of government service are not delivered online.

The number of confirmed COVID 19 cases in Ethiopia has reached 12 on Tuesday this week, as reported by the Ministry of Health. Most of the patients recently entered the country via Bole International Airport, where there was a strict temperature screening for nearly two months now.

In less than a week, the government has introduced several measures to arrest the spread of the virus. Schools are closed for two weeks and all land borders linking Ethiopia to six of its neighbors in all directions are closed. Travelers entering via Bole International Airport will have to go through a mandatory 14 days quarantine at Skylight Hotel and Ghion Hotel. The government is considering adding a few more hotels for that purpose.

As people are defying social distancing measures including stay at homes, as is the case in many countries around the world, politicians and Ethiopian celebrities are campaigning via digital media to convince the public.

On Monday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government said that it had mobilized the security and intelligence apparatus to enforce a ban on large gatherings in the country.

Five billion Ethiopian birr is allocated to finance the campaign to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena