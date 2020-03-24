Ethiopian University Students told “go home” temporarily

Ethiopian government changed earlier decisions regarding institutions of higher learning in connection with COVID 19. University students will have to go home, state-affiliated media reported about it.

March 24, 2020

In the latest string of decisions to help curb the spread of COVID 19 in the country, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education said on Tuesday that all students of higher institutions across the country are leaving behind their campuses and travel home.

The decision is temporary, according to state minister in the ministry, Dr. Samuel Kifele.

According to a report by state-owned media, Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), the decision is made to “protect students from a severe problem” in connection with COVID 19.

Universities are to facilitate transport for the students so that the latter do not experience inconvenience or delay in getting back to their parents.

As many as one million students pursue their studies in the institutions of higher learning across the country.

The decision to let students go home came a week barely after the government decided that students should stay where they are ( their university campus) to avoid the spread of the virus.







