Ethiopia : Travelers stranded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa

Among stranded Ethiopians at Bole international. Photo : From Social Media

borkena

March 24, 2020

An unspecified number of Ethiopian travelers from Dubai and other countries are reportedly stranded at Bole International Airport.

The development has something to do with the recent government decision that travelers entering the country have to go through 14 days of quarantine at the Skylight Hotel and Ghion Hotel in the capital Addis Ababa.

The regulation requires travelers to cover the cost of staying in any one of the hotels mentioned above. But those who could not afford it were supposed to get support from the government.

As it turns out, those travelers who can not afford to pay are not getting the promised help, and are still at Bole Airport.

Sheger FM said on Tuesday that it reached out to the Ethiopian Airlines Communication department to get clarification about it, but the latter requested submission of written questions about the issue.

However, Addis Ababa City Administration reportedly said that it has arranged a place and catering for them.

Meanwhile, six more hotels in the capital Addis Ababa are selected to be places where travelers could isolate themselves for two weeks after arriving from abroad.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena