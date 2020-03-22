Nebiyu Sihul Mikael interview with Addis Zemen

borkena

Prosperity Party recently appointed Nebiyu Sihul Mikael as head of Tigray region office.

He recently had an interview with Addis Zemen, oldest state owned newspaper in Ethiopia. He says he is sure that Prosperity Party will win in Tigray. Take a listen to Andafta Media audio file below

Video : embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







