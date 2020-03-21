borkena

March 21, 2020

As the panic over COVID 19 seems to be reigning, it seems like all other aspects of life are paused.

Despite the magnitude of the challenge, we can not stop being optimistic and see the world after COVID 19 the conquest of the pandemic.

If you have not already watched the interview with Freeablem Shebabaw, the two parts interview below ( in Amharic) is a must watch. It is about children rights to food. But is has a profound implication in others aspects of our society. Politicians and those who are leading the country at different level could learn a great deal from it. Please consider sharing it in your circles.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena