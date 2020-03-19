The late Catherine Hamlin. Photo : social Media

borkena

March 18, 2020

Catherine Hamlin, an Australian philanthropist, passed away at the age of 96. She passed away on Wednesday in her home in Addis Ababa.

Gynecologist and obstetrician by profession, she devoted a good part of her life helping Ethiopian women suffering from obstetric fistula.

She spent over 60 years in Ethiopia, dedicating her life to the cause. She co-founded Addis Ababa Fistula Hospital with her husband, New Zealander Reginald Hamlin, according to information from Wikipedia. She also co-founded Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia.

Originally from Sydney, Australia, She is highly regarded in Ethiopia for her charitable works in the country. Through her work, she had saved the lives of so many Ethiopian women.

Addis Ababa University granted her honoris causa doctorate in recognition of her contribution to help women with childbirth injury in Ethiopia.

Her death came as a shock to many Ethiopians. “Ethiopia lost a great person,” is a status update that one can read on social media platforms.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his Facebook page:

“I express my deep sorrow at the passing of Dr. Catherine Hamlin. Ethiopia lost a true gem who dedicated more than sixty years to restoring the dignity of thousands of women. I wish her loved ones, friends, and colleagues comfort. May she Rest In Peace.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has issued a statement on Thursday. The statement said :

“…Dr. Catherine Hamlin had dedicated her life in providing free obstetric fistula repair surgery to tens of thousands of poor Ethiopian women. …We mourn the demise of Dr. Catherine Hamlin being grateful to her lifelong engagements in bringing back the dignity and well-being of Ethiopian women.”

The funeral arrangement is undisclosed at this writing.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena