Two Ethiopians reportedly died of Coronavirus in Italy

borkena

March 18, 2020

Two Ethiopians died of Coronavirus in Italy, BBC Amharic reported on Wednesday.

Their names are undisclosed, but BBC Amharic News cited sources from Italy to report that they were getting medical treatment after they were identified as Coronavirus patients.

One of the victims is said to be about 50 years of age, and he has lived in Italy for a long time. He has two daughters. His wife has been in the hospital after she tested positive for the disease, and she is said to be in a stable condition.

The other victim is also over 40 years of age and traveled to Italy for a visit. It is unknown as to when she arrived in Italy.

Italy is the most affected country next to China. According to the Aljazeera report on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the number of deaths in Italy is now well over 2,500.

The number of Coronavirus patients in Italy is well over 30,000. In the last 24 hours only, more than 345 new patients are reported.







