Ethiopia : Prosperity Party named Nebiyu Sehul Mikael as Tigray region’s party office head

Days after announcing a 1.5 billion birr support from party supporters,Prosperity Party named Nebiyu Sehul Mikael as Tigray region’s party office head

Awolu Abid (left) and Nebiyu. Credit : Prosperity Party

borkena

March 17, 2020

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party announced on Tuesday that it had named Nebiyu Sehul Michael as head of Prosperity Party’s Office in the Tigray region.

He worked as a lecturer of language and literature at Mekelle University, in the Tigray region – a region that Tigray People’s Liberation Front is governing.

He and Awolu Abdi, Prosperity Party’s International Relations Sector coordinator, had a joint press statement on Tuesday regarding the former’s appointment as head of the party office in the Tigray region.

Prosperity Party plans to make other appointments of senior officials in the Tigray region, and open the region’s coordinating office in Addis Ababa, Mekelle, and all zones in the Tigray region, the party said on Tuesday.

Nebiyu argues that the people of Tigray have an interest in the “change” ( a reference to the reform measure after Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister) and that they support it.

He recently wrote on his social media page: “There is no reason for the people of Tigray to be a stranger in the affairs of his own country. On top of that, the people of Tigray is the epicenter of medemer[Abiy Ahmed’s political philosophy] thought. Therefore, Prosperity Party is Tigray People’s Party.”

The Prosperity Party has a national vision, he said during the press statement on Tuesday, and the party’s branch in Tigray will work hard to ensure that People in Tigray are beneficiaries of it, and to ensure that the Prosperity Path is a reality in Tigray.

Winning the next general election in Tigray is one of the short term goals for the party in the region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s party has more or less asserted its power almost in all parts of Ethiopia despite the criticisms that the federal government is weaker than the regional ethnic-based administration that functions more like a sovereign state. But that is not the case in Tigray region is entirely different. TPLF has absolute control in the region, although there has been increasing disenchantment.

The 45th-anniversary celebration Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in February of this year demonstrated that the political organization that once controlled and dominated the federal government has militarized Tigray after it lost the center. Besides, TPLF is systematically nurturing a sentiment for secession not just as a playing card to bargain power but also as a last resort if other TPLF political projects can not be a reality.







