Ethiopia: Dust storm hits Northern, Northwestern parts of the country

March 16, 2020

Dust storm reportedly hit over the weekend Tigray and Amhara regions – in the northern and northwestern parts of the country respectively. Particularly the one in the Tigray region of Ethiopia was severe to the point that it limits the visibility of objects and movements.

According to the DW Amharic service, the dust storm is believed to have originated from the Sahara Desert. Sudan and Eritrea are also affected by it.

Ethiopian Airlines canceled scheduled flights to Mekelle, Lalibela, Shire, Gondar, Bahir Dar, and Humera in Northern Ethiopia. International flights to Juba, South Sudan, and Entebbe, Uganda, were also suspended for some reason.

“Ethiopian Airlines wishes to apologize to its esteemed customers for the inconvenience and will keep updating the status of the flights shortly,” said the airlines. Ethiopian Airlines is already affected by Coronavirus, just like other airlines, and is projecting a revenue loss in the neighborhood of $300 million.







