Andarchachew Tsige demolishes what he says are Seye Abraham’s lies

March 16, 2020

In late February, former Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) combatant Seye Abraha who traveled to his birthplace, Tigray region of Ethiopia, upon the invitation of his former comrades on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of TPLF, had an interview with Tigray Media House.

Andargachew Tsige says much of what Seye said during the interview are lies. He deconstructed it. Watch the video below. (in Amharic).

