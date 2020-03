borkena

March 13, 2020

Tadesse Mekete’s – Selam Hagere is a multilingual Ethiopian Music featuring the cultural dances of different language group. And the message is peace. Watch it.

Video : embedded from Hope Entertainment Ethiopian Music Channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena