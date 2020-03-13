Ethiopia, Uganda joint Press Statement in Entebbe

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde having discussion with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda, on March 13, 2020. Photo credit : MFAE

Ethiopian Prime President Sahle-Work Zewde met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and they had a joint statement after discussion on a range of bilateral issues.

The full content of the Press Statement, as published by the ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MFAE), is as follows :

At the invitation of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, Her Excellency Mrs. Sahle–Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia paid a one-day working visit to the Republic of Uganda on 13 March 2020. Ina warm and cordial atmosphere, the two Heads of State held official talks at State House, Entebbe. The two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual interest On the Nile Basin, H.ESahle-Work Zewde welcomed Uganda’s ratification of the Cooperative Framework Agreement. She noted that with Uganda’s ratification, an additional two ratifications would facilitate the entry into force of the Agreement. H.ESahle-Work Zewde briefed President Museveni on the negotiations regarding the GERD. President Museveni reiterated the importance of ensuring the equitable and sustainable use of the River Nile waters. The two leaders recognized the strategic importance of the Nile for all the Riparian Countries and the livelihood of their peoples and the need to solve any issues among the countries within the framework of African solutions to African Problems. H.E President Museveni emphasized the need to urgently convene a Summit of the Nile Basin Commission so that the Heads of State have a frank discussion on the issues of the Nile. On Bilateral matters, the two Heads of State noted with satisfaction the cordial relations that exist between the two countries. They noted the existing cooperation in various fields including transport, trade, tourism, defense, and security, and pledged to continue closely working together for the mutual benefit of the two countries. On Regional issues, Their Excellencies exchanged views on the state of peace and security in the IGAD region and Africa at large. They welcomed the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in South Sudan, pointing out that it is a key milestone in the South Sudan Peace Process. They urged all the Parties to commit to the restoration of peace and stability in South Sudan. On the situation in The Sudan, they noted the ongoing Juba Peace Process on Sudan and encouraged all the Parties to negotiate in good faith for the good of the country. They condemned the recent attempted assassination of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Their Excellencies emphasised the need for the AMISOM to continue supporting the Federal Government of Somalia to strengthen its capacity to maintain peace and stability ahead of the upcoming elections. They reiterated the need for AMISOM to maintain a strong presence in Somalia and to avoid the premature demands for a troop drawdown, which would affect the gains made so far. President Sahle-Work Zewde expressed her appreciation to President Museveni, the government and the people of the Republic of Uganda for the warm hospitality extended to her and her delegation.

Done at Entebbe, on this 13th Day of March 2020







