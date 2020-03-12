Dejazmach Woldesemayat Gebrewold –interview ( Part II)

borkena

March 12, 2020

In part II of the interview, Dejazmach Woldesemayat Gebrewold says Ethiopia can not get out of problem (political and security) as long as the current ethnic based political and administrative arrangement is in place. Watch the interview below

Video : embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







