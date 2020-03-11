Amhara Conference in Bahir Dar aims for lasting unity of the people

The Amhara Conference that is underway in Bahir Dar, North Western Ethiopia, brought together opposition parties and the ruling party in the region, among others. It aims for lasting unity

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen Speaking at the conference on March 11, 2020. Photo credit: AMMA

March 11, 2020

Amahra Conference is underway in Bahir Dar city in North-Western Ethiopia. It is a two-day long event with the theme “Common vision and goal for lasting unity and Amhara people.”

Organized by Amhara intellectuals, the ruling party in the region (Amhara Region Prosperity Party) and opposition parties operating in the region, it is intended to have a consultation on the current situation in the country and identify a path to be pursued so as to resolve them.

Religious leaders, individuals in the entertainment industry, professionals, intellectuals, and invited guests are attending it, according to a report by Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA).

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen, chairman of Amhara region Prosperity Party in lieu of Amhara Democratic Party – now-defunct to the merger in the ruling coalition, attended it.

Temesgen Tiruneh, the region’s president, and other top officials of the regional state have attended it as well.

“In the interest of ensuring sustainable peace and development, it is important to reconcile difference with civility and everyone contributes to it,” Demeke Mekonen is cited as saying.

The way to build a strong and respected country is not by wasting time on minor issues, he said, but by focusing on a bigger national agenda.

He also advised participants about the need not to dwell on what he called “agenda items that others prepared,” and obstructing one another. We need to unite and work together for nation-building, the Deputy Prime Minister added.

He had a message for activists too: ” They need to provide the society with fact-based and reasonable analysis, and take part in the nation-building effort.

Temesgen Tiruneh on his part said that the “Amhara Conference” is relevant to overcome challenges that the region experienced and restore peace.

In June 2019 , the region was shocked by the assassination of the region’s president, Ambachew Mekonen, and two other top officials of the region in what the Ethiopian government called was an attempted coup d’etat allegedly orchestrated by Brigadier General Asaminew Tsige who was reportedly killed in a shootout with deployed security forces.







