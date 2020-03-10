Dejazmach Woldesemayat Gebrewold – Must listen interview

borkena

March 10, 2020

Dejazmach Woldesemayat Gebrewold will be 95 in July of this year. He has served his country under the imperial government of Ethiopia in different capacities.

In the short interview below, he traces how things fall apart in Ethiopia. He located it well within the 1960 attempted coup d’etat. The killings of Ethiopia’s notable government officials, including Aklilu Habtewold, following the 1974 Ethiopian Revolution is the apex of it, as he puts it, and rightly. Now Ethiopia is empty, and there is no one for her, he laments.

Dejazmach Woldesemayat Gebrewold has many more insights to share in the video below. The good news is that he has published a book from which Ethiopians ( including politicians who claim to care about Ethiopia) could learn from.

Video : Embedded from Andafta Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena