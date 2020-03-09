Ethiopia issued a statement on assassination attempt of Abdalla Hamdok

Abdella Hamdock. Source : Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

March 9, 2020

On Monday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt in the capital of his country, Khartoum

He did not sustain wound, and it is confirmed that he is in a good condition.

The ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has issued a statement regarding the incident on Monday.

The full content of the statement is as follows :

A statement from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on the Incident in Khartoum The people and Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia learnt with shock and dismay about the incident targeting His Excellency Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan. We strongly denounce the criminal act and urge those perpetrators to desist from such a violent act. We express our sympathy to H.E. Prime Minister Hamdok and our relief that he was unharmed. We are confident that such an attempt will not derail the effort of the brotherly people of the Republic of the Sudan to transform their country to democracy and development. Ethiopia, as always, will stand by the side of the Sudanese people in their endeavor to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in their country.







