borkena

March 6, 2020

One of the New Ethiopian Music in 2020 – Tigist Belachew’s Alegn Alekim.

It was uploaded on youtube about a week or so ago. Take a listen.

Video : embedded from Hope Entertainment YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena