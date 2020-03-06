Ethiopian Delegation Confers with Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain

Ethiopian Delegation meeting with Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain. Photo credit : MFAE

MFAE

March 6, 2020

A delegation led by H.E. State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano on Thursday (March 05) conferred with Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain.

On the occasion, Ambassador Birtukan commended the warm welcome accorded to the Ethiopian delegation and asked the Government of Bahrain to facilitate the opening of Ethiopia’s consulate general office in the country in line with the promise granted to Ethiopia during Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s recent visit in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Ambassador also expressed her hopes that the Government of Bahrain would help undocumented Ethiopians get resident permits and expedite the signing in of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding labor exchanges between the two countries.

After commending the protection of the rights and dignity of Ethiopians by the Government of Bahrain, the Ambassador raised her concerns over the recent mishandling of Ethiopians living in Bahrain with residence permits.

Ambassador Birtukan also urged the Government of Bahrain to accredit religious institutions and administrative units run by the Ethiopian community in Bahrain and allow the opening of community schools for Ethiopian children.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain on her part assured Ambassador Birtukan that she will consult with the relevant bodies in her country to get resolve the issues raised by the Ethiopian side.

She also explained the importance of expediting the ongoing discussions to sign on visa waiver agreements for diplomatic passport holders of the two countries.

The Government of Bahrain is also interested to further strengthen its relation with Ethiopia in trade, investment, and tourism, Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa Al Khalifa added.

The two sides consulted on ways to enhance relations between the two countries.







