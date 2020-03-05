borkena

March 5, 2020

Ye Facebook Arbegnoch is a new New Ethiopian Ethiopian Drama series. It features prominent Ethiopian actor Alemtsehay Wodajo.

Tewodros Legesse is the script writer ( he also wrote senselet).

The challenge that social media is posing on Ethiopian society and politics is understandable. Haile Gebreselassie got to a point of thinking about suing Facebook as activists on social media caused widespread security problem in the country.

And it seems that the theme of Ye Facebook Arbegnoch is relevant to highlight problems related to activists in social media.

Featured below is the first episode.

