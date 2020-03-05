TPLF spokesperson sees horn of Africa pharaonic ambition in Eritrean President

borkena

March 5, 2020

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda had an interview with Tigray Media House this week.

He discussed numerous issues including the dispute on the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam, and Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki’s latest remark about the situation in Ethiopia.

Regarding Eritrean president, he tend to see horn of Africa pharaonic ambition. His view is informed by President Isaias remark that what happens in Ethiopia could affect Eritrea and that his country would not sit idle.

Watch the interview below ( in Ahmaric)

Video : embedded from Tigray Media House Youtube channel

