Wubshet Workalemahu laid to rest at Kidist Selassie Menbere Tsebaot

Wubshet Workalemahu will be remembered as a patriot and Ethiopia’s cultural ambassador

Photo credit : ENA ( resized photo)

borkena

March 4, 2020

Wubshet Workalemahu is laid to rest on Wednesday in the afternoon at Kidist Selassie Menbere Tsebaot church in the capital Addis Ababa.

A final farewell was organized at Meskel square. Deputy Prime Minister (Demeke Mekokenne), Foreign Affairs Minister (Gedu Andargachew), The minister for culture and tourism(Hirut Kassa), Ethiopian celebrities in the entertainment industry, friends, and tens of thousands of his fans attended the funeral ceremony. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism initiated the ceremony at Meskel Square, according to a report by Ethiopian News Agency.

Wubeshet Workalemahu was a pioneer in the advertising industry in Ethiopia during the imperial government of Haileselassie I, and later founded Lion Advertising. He was also prominent in the entertainment industry as scriptwriting and acting.

He is known for his sense of patriotism and promoting Ethiopian culture and history. He was also a member of Ethiopia’s Public Diplomacy team.

He has also served his country as president of Addis Ababa and Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce pro bono.

He passed away last Saturday at Kidus Gabriel Hospital in Addis Ababa, where he was getting medical attention. He was 77 and is survived by two children.







