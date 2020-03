borkena

March 2, 2020

Ethiopian actors were among the hundreds of thousands of residents of Addis Ababa who celebrated the 124th anniversary of Adwa Victory at Emperor Menelik II Square.

Video : Embedded from Andafta media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







