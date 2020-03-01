Thirteen Canadians reportedly arrested in Ethiopia

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware about it, and in contact with local authorities in Ethiopia

March 1, 2020

Thirteen Canadians are reportedly arrested in Ethiopia since Saturday this week.

Ten are said to be volunteers who traveled to the country to work with Canadian Humanitarian(CH), Alberta based charitable organization.

Three are staff members of CH, and two are Ethiopians working for the organizations.

They are arrested on alleged grounds of “practicing medicine without permission and had dispensed expired medication,” according to a report by The Huffington Post.

borkena reached out to Global Affairs Canada via e-mail to learn more about it. Natasha Nystrom, the spokesperson, said in an e-mail message, “…We have raised this case directly with the government of Ethiopia and officials are in contact with local authorities to gather further information…”

No further information can be disclosed “due to the provisions under the Privacy Act,” she said.







