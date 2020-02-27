Tigray regional state to grant amnesty to 2332 convicts

borkena

February 9, 2020

The Tigray regional state announced that the administration passed a decision to grant amnesty to 2332 convicts.

The region’s security and administration office head, Tekiu Mitiku, said it is on the occasion of the 45 anniversary of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) that the region decided to release them.

“The convicts demonstrated good behavior in prison, and they have remorse for the crimes they committed,” he added.

Forty-six of the prisoners who got the amnesty are women.







