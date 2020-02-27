Ethio Telecom introduces Broadband internet charge discount

borkena

February 27, 2020

Ethio Telecom introduced discount rates for Broadband Internet service. Residential service users could get up to a 69 percent discount while VPN service users could enjoy up to 72 percent discount.

Enterprises will get a 65 percent discount, according to state-affiliated media Fana Broadcasting Report.

Firehiwot Tamiru, the CEO, said that the government would do its part to ensure access to the internet service.

The tariff changes are made to address questions that Ethio Telecom clients have been asking for many years.

Ethio Telecom is one of the most profitable national assets that are up for privatization. Despite opposition to it, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has announced plans to sell up to 49 percent of shares.

As the campaign for the upcoming general election is taking center stage of government activities, projects related to controversial economic decisions like that seem to be mute.

A number of African investors have expressed interest in investing in Ethio Telecom. Ethiopia’s state-owned telecom giant is said to have well over 60 million subscribers – mostly mobile phone users. Ethiopia has over 100 million people.







