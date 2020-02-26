TPLF is its own worst enemy, Ohad Beniyami

borkena

February 26, 2020

TPLF has been propagating in recent years that the people of Tigray is surrounded by enemy forces. For many, that claim is baseless, and the claim could be related to TPLF itself rather than the people of Tigray.

Yet, some seem to think that the worst enemy to TPLF is TPLF itself. Watch the following interview (in Amharic)

Video : Embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







